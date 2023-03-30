SH vibracoustic tour Jacob Olsen

Jacob Olsen, Baseline Middle School eighth-grader, right, talks with two employees of Vibracoustic USA Inc. on Tuesday, during a tour of four local industries.

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven is home to more than a dozen manufacturing plants that produce a variety of products.

But what the plants make may be lost on area students who graduate and seek employment elsewhere.

Mike Diebolt, a business unit controller for Vibracoustic USA Inc., in South Haven, talks to a group of Baseline Middle School eighth-graders Tuesday, about his job responsibilities.