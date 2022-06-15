Hikers are shown walking along an existing hiking trail in the Porter Legacy Dunes Preserve overlooking Lake Michigan in South Haven Township. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy has received a $100,000 grant from Entergy Corp. to develop 1.5 miles of trails within the Porter Legacy Dunes preserve.
SOUTH HAVEN — Thanks to a $100,000 grant from Entergy Corp., a network of trails in several nature preserves and dunes in South Haven Township will soon become a reality.
Entergy, owner of the Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township, announced Tuesday it would award the grant to the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) to help create 1.5 miles of walking trails that encompass the Porter Legacy Dunes Preserve.