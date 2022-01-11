South Haven Police Sgt. Adam DeBoer holds one of two dogs that were rescued from a fire that occurred Saturday evening at a home in the 7000 block of County Road 689 in South Haven Township. Several cats were also rescued, however, several other cats and dogs perished.
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Area Emergency Services is investigating the cause of two fires that caused significant damage to two dwellings in the South Haven area this past weekend, with one of the fires injuring a man and claiming the lives of several cats and dogs.
Firefighters responded to the first blaze at 4:35 a.m., Friday, in the 03000 block of County Road 687 just north of Phoenix Road in Geneva Township.