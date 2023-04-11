Michigan Flywheelers Museum member Janet Lagness works on securing rail for the museum's Black River Railroad. The railway is being built for the 75-year-old former House of David scale steam locomotive that was donated to the museum in 2022.
SOUTH HAVEN — If you ever wondered what it was like for workers who built railroad tracks, you can find out later this month when the Michigan Flywheelers Museum lays tracks for a steam locomotive.
The museum is seeking volunteers to help lay railroad tracks for the 75-year-old locomotive that was donated to the museum in 2022 and was once used at the historic House of David amusement park in Benton Harbor.