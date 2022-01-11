The former AJ’s Surf N Chirp restaurant will soon become the new home for Great Lakes Eye Care, which plans to renovate the existing 1,665-square-foot building at 570 Broadway Ave. and build an 885-square-foot addition to it. Great Lakes Eye Care plans to complete the renovation and expansion project by June.
SOUTH HAVEN — Within the next several months, construction will begin to convert a former restaurant into new quarters for a professional eye care practice.
Great Lakes Eye Care plans to renovate the former AJ’s Surf N Chirp into a new medical facility at 570 Broadway Ave. South Haven Planning Commission approved the company’s site plan on Thursday. Benton Harbor-based Tera Architects, which is overseeing the project, expects the renovation and expansion will cost an estimated $520,400.