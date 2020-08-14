SOUTH HAVEN — Seven years ago, Jonas and Dimitri Agdanowski took up the hobby of rock collecting. Since that time their hobby has morphed into a family-run business specializing in fine minerals, polished stones, jewelry, gem trees, fossils – just about anything a rock collector would love to see.
Referred to on the store’s website as “a rock’n place to be,” Dimitridon Studios opened this year in South Haven, becoming the only downtown shop to specialize in rocks, fossils and carvings, along with a wide variety of decorative objects and jewelry containing gemstones and other items collected from the earth, such as fossils and wood.
“He was the one who got us going,” said Keith Agdanowski, referring to his oldest son, Jonas, who is 16, homeschooled and takes courses at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and the University of Michigan.
Both of the brothers are quite serious about rocks and minerals. When Jonas heads off to college full-time, he’d like to focus on hydrology and mineralogy, according to an article in Rock & Gem, a national magazine for gemstone collectors that included an article in April about the Agdanowski brothers.
The two teenagers first joined the Kalamazoo Geological & Mineral Society seven years ago after attending one of the club’s shows. They then began traveling throughout Midwest, Southwest and Southeast regions of the United States with their parents, Keith and Donna, to search for crystals and rare stones.
The two brothers’ interest in collecting earned them the rank of “Rockhounds” from the American Federation of Mineralogical Society’s Future Rockhounds of America Badge Program. Dimitri, 13, also picked up a first-place award in 2018 for Best Overall Crystal in the U.S. Crystal Competition.
“I like to grow crystals,” he said.
He also enjoys working at Dimitridon Studios.
“I spend three to four days a week here,” said Dimitri, who is also home-schooled through a partnership with Gull Lake Public Schools. At the store, he grinds and polishes stones along with his brother, who also is learning how to use a faceting machine to practice the art of shaping crystals.
The brothers’ rock-hunting trips with their family over the years not only helped them learn more about America’s terrain, but it also led to large collections of rocks and crystals.
It was then that the brothers got an idea. With their collections taking up too much space in their home, they set up a booth at the Kalamazoo farmers market in 2016 and 2017. Buoyed by how well sales went there, they turned attention to The Crossroads Mall in Portage and rented a kiosk for two months in 2018.
“It was so boring,” Dimitri recalled. “We made like $100.”
Wondering what to do next, the brothers and their parents turned their attention to the South Haven farmers market in 2019, after they were unable to secure a booth at the Kalamazoo farmers market. Luckily, they got the last vacant booth and it proved to be a windfall.
“The first day we beat out everything we made at the Kalamazoo market,” Dimitri said.
Soon people began to ask the boys if the family operated a storefront shop in South Haven.
The family pondered the thought and decided to take a plunge, opening a shop at 418 Phoenix St.
People who peruse the dozens of display cases and shelves will see some of the rocks the Agdanowskis have collected over the years. There also are other rocks from other sources, along with a variety of jewelry and art pieces from Michigan-based artists.
“There’s only so much rocks you can get,” Jonas joked, talking about he and his brothers’ collections.