Michelle Blackmon of South Haven is shown beginning to paint a large outdoor mural she designed for the South Haven Community Garden, one of 30 gardens that will be part of the outdoor “Frida’s Garden” exhibition, honoring the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
A metal container attached to a decorated bike in the South Haven Community Garden, has been planted with geraniums, one of the flowers that the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo planted in her famous garden.
Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium
A portion of South Haven Community Garden is shown with a mural painted to depict an arch that led from the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s home to her garden in Mexico City.
Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium
Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium
A portrait of the late artist Frida Kahlo, who died in 1954.
Photo contributed / National Endowment for the Humanities
SOUTH HAVEN — When the coronavirus pandemic forced the South Haven Center for the Arts to postpone the national touring exhibition, “Frida Kahlo’s Garden,” earlier this month, it saddened the arts center staff and board of directors after they had spent many months planning for its arrival.
Yet the disappointment is now turning into enthusiasm. Instead of having an indoor exhibition focusing on the life of the famous Mexican artist, who often drew inspiration for her works from her garden, the art center is transforming Kahlo’s exhibition from one held indoors to an outdoor display throughout the community.