SOUTH HAVEN — When the coronavirus pandemic forced the South Haven Center for the Arts to postpone the national touring exhibition, “Frida Kahlo’s Garden,” earlier this month, it saddened the arts center staff and board of directors after they had spent many months planning for its arrival.

Yet the disappointment is now turning into enthusiasm. Instead of having an indoor exhibition focusing on the life of the famous Mexican artist, who often drew inspiration for her works from her garden, the art center is transforming Kahlo’s exhibition from one held indoors to an outdoor display throughout the community.