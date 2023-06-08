SOUTH HAVEN — Kevin Whiteford will once again seek the Republican nomination for District 38 in the state House of Representatives.

220712-HP-Kevin-whiteford-mug.jpg

WHITEFORD

Whiteford announced his candidacy for the 2024 election at a Benton Township board meeting Tuesday.

