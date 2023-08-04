SOUTH HAVEN — To address a growing need in the maritime industry, Lake Michigan College announced Thursday it is launching a Marine Maintenance Technician Program.
Developed in collaboration with the American Boat and Yacht Council, the Michigan Boating Industries Association and local marinas, the seven-week certificate program will be based at LMC’s South Haven campus. The program is meant to prepare students for a job maintaining and repairing boats of all sizes.
“We’re excited to have a training program in South Haven that aims to equip the next generation of marine technicians with the tools to enter the maritime industry,” South Haven Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham said in a prepared statement. “This program reflects our commitment to supporting local businesses, workforce development and our community’s rich maritime heritage.”
Marine technicians maintain and repair yachts and cabin cruisers, houseboats and catamarans, ski boats and personal watercraft, and about any other pleasure boat that sails the Great Lakes.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual salary for motorboat mechanics and service technicians in the U.S. was $48,280, as of May 2022.
With more than 3,800 miles of shoreline and the second-highest number of registered boats in the country, Michigan offers plenty of career opportunities for Marine Maintenance Technicians.
Jeremy Burleson, LMC’s associate dean of regional campuses, said there have been 135 job postings for marine technicians in the past year.
“South Haven currently has 230 boats that need updating with new electrical systems, and there is a four-month wait to have a technician service them,” Burleson said. “After contacting marinas as far north as Cadillac and as far south as New Buffalo, almost everyone I spoke with said that they needed technicians and that many of their current technicians were close to retirement age, so the need for techs will only grow.”
LMC’s Marine Maintenance Technician Program would help students earn their lifetime Mercury Marine Technician number and sit for the American Boat & Yacht Council Marine Service Technology Exam.
Students will become skilled in inboard and outboard engine technology and earn multiple certifications, including OSHA 10, American Heart Association First Aid, and CPR/AED, while learning everything from hydraulics and rigging to electrical and plumbing systems.
The next seven-week course begins Sept. 11. The program is offered online except for one day of First Aid CPR/AED and seven days when students travel to Macomb Community College in Warren, Mich., to learn at their state-of-the-art marine facility.
To register or for more information, email Jeremy Burleson at jburleson@ lakemichigancollege.edu, call 637-7514 or visit https:// tinyurl.com/54n3vmwc.