SOUTH HAVEN — When Tim Quinn isn’t busy working full-time for General Electric Aviation and part-time as a firefighter/paramedic, he flies single-engine planes for a hobby.

So when his wife, Tina, a registered nurse at Bronson South Haven, told him about the health care group’s desire to ship 6,000 medical gowns as quickly as possible from a Northern Michigan manufacturer, Quinn got together with several other pilots, who all agreed to use their own planes to pick up the personal protection equipment (PPE) for Bronson.