Authorities say three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle. City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in Sunday’s early morning shooting . Police say officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls and found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say the two men died at the scene while the woman later died from her injuries at a hospital. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released yet. Of the six people wounded, police say five are in satisfactory condition and one — a man — is listed in critical condition.