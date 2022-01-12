This architectural rendering shows what the Lake Michigan LSV Sales building will look like once it is open for business at 205 Broadway Avenue next to Conger Street. The business will specialize in sales of low-speed electric vehicles, similar to golf carts.
This building at 205 Broadway Avenue, near downtown South Haven, is slated to be the new home of Lake Michigan LSV Sales. The dealership will specialize in the sale of electric low-speed vehicles. Owners hope to open the dealership in May.
This architectural rendering shows what the Lake Michigan LSV Sales building will look like once it is open for business at 205 Broadway Avenue next to Conger Street. The business will specialize in sales of low-speed electric vehicles, similar to golf carts.
This building at 205 Broadway Avenue, near downtown South Haven, is slated to be the new home of Lake Michigan LSV Sales. The dealership will specialize in the sale of electric low-speed vehicles. Owners hope to open the dealership in May.
SOUTH HAVEN — By this summer, South Haven will be home to its first electric car dealership, but its wares might be smaller than residents expect. The dealership will specialize in low-speed vehicles (LSV’s), similar to golf carts.
Lake Michigan LSV Sales and Cart Rentals has been given the green light by the South Haven Planning Commission to open a showroom at 205 Broadway Ave.