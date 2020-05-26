Tom Breen, adjutant commander of the honor guard at American Legion Post 49, salutes while Taps play Monday during a brief Memorial Day service took place at the post in honor of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Services.
Members of the American Legion Post 49 honor guard and Veterans of Foreign Wars post conduct a 21-gun salute as part of the brief Memorial Day services that took place Monday at the legion grounds. The Legion normally conducts the salute at Lakeview Cemetery, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to promote social distancing, the ceremony took place at the legion, which overlooks Riverfront Park.
Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium
