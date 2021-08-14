Mermaid tank photo

Mermaids are shown in the 7,800-gallon transportable water tank built in 2019 for the Mermaid MegaFest in South Haven. The tank will be on display for this year’s MerFest International at Lake Arvesta Farms Sports Park.

 Photo provided / Tom Renner

SOUTH HAVEN — What started in 2018 as a quest to break a world record has become an annual South Haven festival.

Now entering its fourth year, Mermaid MegaFest, will return to this lakeshore community, but under a new name – MerFest International.

Mermaid with kids photo

Youngsters enjoy seeing a mermaid swim in a large swimming tank during the Mermaid MegaFest in South Haven several years ago. 