Wendi Onuki, executive director of the Mitten Children’s Museum, stands next to a replica of a sand castle in the Great Lakes Room at the Mitten Children’s Museum.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — Three years ago, Wendi Onuki envisioned a museum in South Haven that would cater to children.

That vision has since led to the recent opening of the Mitten Children’s Museum.