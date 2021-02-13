Construction is now underway on a new $7 million, 78-room Holiday Inn Express on Phoenix Road in South Haven Township. When completed it will mark the fourth hotel to locate on Phoenix Road just east of I-196.
When completed in the spring of 2022, the building will feature Holiday Inn Express’s newest design and its accompanying features, according to Amish Patel, president of the Mahi Group that is developing the new hotel in South Haven Township.