Bronson SH hospital exterior

The new $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital will open its doors to the public on Tuesday. Construction first began on the 52,000-square-foot facility in October 2019. Hospital officials had hoped to open the new hospital several months ago but unexpected delays in shipments of building materials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed back the opening date.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — A year and eight months after construction began, the $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital is set to open its doors next week to the public.

