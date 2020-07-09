SOUTH HAVEN — City officials in South Haven got an unexpected boost in funding to help pay for much-needed repairs and upgrades to a municipal marina that has been adversely affected by the near-record water levels on the Black River for the past two boating seasons.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Commission has awarded the city two infrastructure grants totaling $1,535,799 to make improvements to the Northside Marina, which is closed this season due to high water levels compromising its electric shore power system and undermining the sea wall on the west end of the marina.