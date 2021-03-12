“The Dark Side of Heaven,” written by South Haven High School graduates Lisa Palanca along with Lynn Harris, is available on Amazon. It explores the friendship of a white girl and Black girl growing up in the 1970s in a town inspired by South Haven.
SOUTH HAVEN — At a time when America’s racial divisions have come to the forefront with the pending trial of a white ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing black resident George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a white woman from South Haven would write a novel about her friendship with a Black girl while growing up in the fictional town of Heaven, patterned after South Haven.
But that wasn’t the original intention Lisa Palanca had in penning the book, “The Dark Side of Heaven” with her lifelong friend and former classmate, Lynn Harris.