SOUTH HAVEN — With applications starting to trickle in to fill the city manager position, officials are taking the next step in the hiring process by selecting a committee to interview candidates.
The search for a manager to replace Brian Dissette, who left his position to become Berrien County administrator, began in July. With the application deadline approaching, the city council approved the selection of an interview panel, consisting of community leaders and the mayor to sift through applications and select candidates to be interviewed.
“We’ve posted the position with regional publications, the Michigan Municipal League and 30 different colleges,” said city Human Resources Director Kim Wise, who is overseeing the search process. “We expect to see a sizable number of applicants. Currently we have nine.”
City council members on Monday selected the following to serve on the panel: Eddie Polk, a senior technical instructor for Entergy Nuclear Operations Inc., who lives in South Haven; Stephanie Timmer, South Haven resident who is vice president of the Western Market at Sturgis Bank & Trust Co. in South Haven; Bob Straits, a South Haven resident who retired as the administrator and director of the W.E. Upton Institute for Employment Research; Ross Stein, South Haven Township supervisor and chairman of the South Haven Area Recreational Authority; and Mayor Scott Smith.
The interview panel members were chosen from a list of nominees provided by the search committee, according to Wise.
Council member Steve Schlack questioned why the search committee wanted to limit the interview panel to five people.
“If you have more than five, it can be too cumbersome,” Wise said.
Now that the panel has been appointed it will look through applications, select candidates and then conduct the first round of interviews in September. A second round of interviews will take place in late September, with the goal of selecting finalists who will be interviewed by the city council.
“Both rounds of interviews will be in a public setting,” Wise said. The finalists interviews will also be conducted in public.
The search committee hopes that a new city manager will be hired by the end of October.
One person who has expressed interest in the job is Interim City Manager Kate Hosier, according to Mayor Smith.