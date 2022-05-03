Black River drowning

As a first responder from South Haven Area Emergency Services shines a light into the Black River, another holds the line for a SHAES diver searching the Black River on Saturday for a man who had fallen into the river.

 Photo provided / Tom Renner

SOUTH HAVEN — Police say alcohol likely played a role in the death of a 25-year-old Indiana man, who drowned in the Black River this past weekend in South Haven.

On Monday, South Haven police identified the man as Zachary Bishop of Waterloo, Ind.