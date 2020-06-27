SOUTH HAVEN — Two South Haven men in their 30s were arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly selling illegal drugs in South Haven, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the narcotics unit were investigating illegal drug activity in the area of 73rd Street and Phoenix Road in South Haven when they saw what appeared to be a drug transaction in the parking lot of a local business. While following the suspect’s vehicle, they saw the driver make several traffic violations. They were assisted by the South Haven Police Department and K9 unit in stopping the vehicle.