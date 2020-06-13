SOUTH HAVEN — Five people from the Kalamazoo and Plainwell areas face multiple criminal charges after police say they were caught selling drugs to an undercover officer.
Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team and Van Buren County Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance at the beach on Thursday when one of the detectives was approached by individuals selling suspected hits of LSD, according to a news release issued by Special Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for the Michigan State Police Fifth District in Paw Paw.