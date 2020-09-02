South Haven Police Officer Kevin Wildey holds Baby Blue, one of two statues owned by Sherman Dairy Bar that have stood atop the business for years. Baby Blue, and her “mother,” Blue Moo, were vandalized sometime between 12:30 a.m.-8: a.m. Monday morning, with the smaller statue taken from the premises. Police tracked down three suspects in Grand Rapids and late on Tuesday returned Baby Blue to Sherman’s.
SOUTH HAVEN — Sherman Dairy Bar Manager Marty O’Connor had little hope police would find the people who vandalized the popular eatery’s two outdoor statues – Blue Moo and Baby Blue – sometime in the early morning hours of Monday.
But less than 12 hours after the vandalism and theft were reported to South Haven police, officers found the small blue and white Baby Blue statue and returned it to Sherman’s.