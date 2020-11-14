Maple Grove Trish Barnes horizontal shot

Maple Grove Elementary School PTO President Trish Barnes stands in a portion of the school library that contains hundreds of old and worn out books that have been removed from library shelves. The PTO wants to replace the books with new ones. The library is undergoing an upgrade, sparked by the PTO, that will include new furnishings and books. So far the PTO has raised $12,000 toward its $17,000 goal.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — Books matter to Trish Barnes, and so do school libraries.

When Barnes, who is the president of Maple Grove Elementary School’s PTO, looked around at the school library last spring, she didn’t like what she saw.

Maple Grove library rendering

Demco, a manufacturer and designer of classroom and library furniture, shows what Maple Grove Elementary School’s library will look like when renovations are completed.