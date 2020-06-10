SOUTH HAVEN — Two kayakers in distress on the rough waters of Lake Michigan were rescued Tuesday afternoon in a coordinated effort that involved South Haven Area Emergency Services staff and the U.S. Coast Guard, officials said.
First responders were dispatched at 2:05 p.m. when SHAES personnel spotted a kayak north of North Beach being driven farther out into the lake by the steady south to southeast winds. A first responder commandeered a personal watercraft and headed out approximately a mile to assist the kayakers, according to a news release from SHAES.