SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven City Council has approved a $13 million tax break to allow a pharmaceutical company to embark on a $27 million expansion to its facilities and add 20 jobs over the next two years.
Council members voted Monday to approve a 12-year tax break to G.R. Grace Fine Chemical Manufacturing Services for construction of an expansion to its facility at 1421 Kalamazoo St. City Manager Kate Hosier said the tax abatement will be for construction costs only and will not cover personal property improvements.