SOUTH HAVEN — A South Haven area man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly went on a rampage slashing tires and breaking out windshields at his ex-girlfriend’s home on Country Road 380 in Geneva Township.
Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies first learned of the violent situation unfolding when the woman called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. Monday to say her ex-boyfriend had broken windows in the home and was believed to be in possession of a firearm, according to a news release released Tuesday morning from the sheriff’s department.