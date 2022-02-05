SOUTH HAVEN — It appears a long-time South Haven used car dealer won’t be expanding his lot like he had planned to do.
Jerry Beckwith, owner of Countryside Motors, had hoped to use two additional lots south of his location at 318 Blue Star Highway, to display additional inventory. However, city officials decided Thursday that unless the parking area provides drainage for one of the lots at the corner of Blue Star and Superior streets, he won’t be able to proceed as planned.
“I’ll forgo that,” Beckwith said following Thursday’s meeting.
Beckwith said the costs associated with improving the property would be cost-prohibitive for him.
However, he will still use the rented property at 412 Blue Star Highway, just south of his current lot for displaying his inventory – which consists primarily of pickup trucks.
To do so, planners said he needs to install a fence to shield the property from nearby residential homes and stabilize the edge of an area that he backfilled last summer.
The issue of whether Countryside Motors could expand to two additional properties came to the forefront when neighbors on Jones Street told city officials they were worried that any improvements made to the lots would cause flooding of their backyards.
The two properties in question sit somewhat higher than the residential homes behind them on Jones Street. A ditch and storm drain, owned by the city, separates the commercial properties along Blue Star from the residential properties on the east side of Jones Street. However, residents said flooding was still occurring after rain events.
When city officials looked into the matter, they found the two properties were located within the B-2 zoning district, which requires approval of a special-land permit for car dealerships. Beckwith said he had not been aware of the zoning.
City officials informed him that although his dealership had been grandfathered into new zoning requirements, the properties at 412 and 460 Blue Star Highway had not.
The possibility of flooding due to Countryside Motors’ decision to add backfill to the rear of the 412 parcel last summer appeared to be the biggest problem for neighbors.
City Engineer Mike Dopp met with Beckwith and examined the two properties and determined that a ditch behind 412 Blue Star Highway and storm pipe leading to Jones Street, provide drainage. However, they had not been maintained.
“The ditch is to be cleaned out by the city and the storm pipe is to be inspected by city staff and repaired as needed,” Dopp wrote in a report to the planning commission. “This may require the replacement of the existing pipe if it is found to be in a condition beyond repair.”
Regarding the area of the property at 412 Blue Star Highway, city officials found Beckwith should have received a permit from Van Buren County to determine whether he could do so.
As a condition of approving the special-land use permit for the car lot at 412 Blue Star, planners also stipulated the city find out whether Beckwith had obtained the permit to do so. However, Dopp emphasized the city has no jurisdiction of earth-moving activities that occurred on the site this past summer – as the county does. He also said it does not appear the backfilled area increased drainage into the ditch.
“Staff has verified that this additional amount of surface runoff should not adversely affect the area as long as this ditch is maintained and that the storm pipe is functional,” Dopp said.