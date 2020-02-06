South Haven Mayor Scott Smith (center) congratulates South Haven Police Officer Lucas Keene and South Haven Township resident Austin Grzybowski for saving a woman’s life after her car crashed into a freezing pond in January. Also pictured, from left, are South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson and Grzybowski’s wife, Michelle.
SOUTH HAVEN — City officials in South Haven make it a point to publicly recognize first responders who save people’s lives, but once in awhile they get the opportunity to honor average citizens who do the same thing.
Such was the case earlier this week when a private citizen stood alongside two police officers to receive credit for saving a woman from drowning in her vehicle.