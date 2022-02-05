SOUTH HAVEN — Kate Hosier has only been on the job as South Haven’s city manager for over a year, but her efforts as the city’s chief executive are already being recognized by a state organization comprised of municipal leaders.
South Haven city officials announced Thursday that Hosier received the New Executive Achievement Award by the Michigan Municipal Executives, a state organization that provides professional development workshops and seminars for city managers throughout the state.
It is affiliated with the Michigan Municipal League and the International City/County Management Association.
“It is an honor to receive this award from my peers,” Hosier said in a news release. “I’m pleased that the good work being done in South Haven is being recognized across of the state of Michigan. This would not be possible without the ongoing leadership of city council and dedicated work of city staff. We have a special team in South Haven and I’m happy to be a part of it.”
The award recognizes new city managers, with one to five years of experience, in terms of the challenges they have faced and how they worked through them for the betterment of the municipalities they serve.
Since taking the helm as the city’s first female city manager in October 2020, Hosier has helped oversee the development of the former Overton factory site into an affordable housing community.
She also played a key role in the city council’s decision to step up beach safety regulations at city beaches and in ensuring that staff consider diversity, equity and inclusion when hiring new employees and working with existing ones.
Hosier’s early career with the city of South Haven included time as a beach attendant, dockhand and emergency dispatcher. Subsequently, she earned a law degree and practiced law for several years in Lansing.
In 2015, Hosier returned home to South Haven and was hired as the deputy city clerk before being promoted to assistant city manager a year later. As the deputy city clerk and later as assistant city manager, Hosier was recognized for her work related to the construction of the new fish cleaning station at Black River Park, overseeing city staff during the 2017 Queen’s Cup, obtaining grant funding for emergency repairs at the municipal marinas, and facilitating the development of an economic development strategic plan.
In 2020, she succeeded Brian Dissette as city manager. As city manager, Hosier oversees about 125 staff members and $40 million in annual operations.
In addition to her job as city manager, Hosier is involved throughout the community. She is a member of the Our Town Players community theater troupe, Women Who Care philanthropic organization and is chair for the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.