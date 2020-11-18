SOUTH HAVEN — When people dust off their golf carts next spring to ride on South Haven streets, they’ll have to adhere to stricter guidelines.
City Council members on Monday inked a new ordinance that, among other things, will require golf carts to be equipped with seat belts, mirrors, brakes, lights and turn signals. The ordinance also stipulates that golf cart owners insure their vehicles, register them with the South Haven Police Department, obtain city-issued vehicle plates and limit the number of people in carts to the numbers of seats contained in each vehicle.