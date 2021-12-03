The home of Ron and Kathy Dotson of South Haven Township was chosen as last year’s winning entry in the Filbrandt Family Outdoor Holiday Lighting Contest. Nominations are being accepted for this year’s contest through Dec. 20.
SOUTH HAVEN — Even though Filbrandt Family Funeral Home merged with Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services earlier this year, that hasn’t stopped the Filbrandts from sponsoring a friendly holiday competition.
For the second year in a row, Jeff Filbrandt and his wife, Annie Brown, plan to host the Filbrandt Family Holiday Outdoor Lighting Contest.