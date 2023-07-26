Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven is among 23 communities throughout Michigan that will get funding to address erosion issues from the record-high water levels on Lake Michigan.
South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) will receive a $1.5 million flood protection grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s high-water infrastructure program to protect flooding at the wastewater treatment plant that overlooks the Black River, City Manager Kate Hosier said.