South Haven web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven is among 23 communities throughout Michigan that will get funding to address erosion issues from the record-high water levels on Lake Michigan.

South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) will receive a $1.5 million flood protection grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s high-water infrastructure program to protect flooding at the wastewater treatment plant that overlooks the Black River, City Manager Kate Hosier said.