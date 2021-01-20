South Haven’s ice rink normally attracts a crowd of children, teens and adults each winter, as this photo from 2018 shows. This year, however, due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, only 20 skaters can use the rink at a time.
SOUTH HAVEN — Ice skaters will now have more opportunities to use the downtown South Haven ice rink.
City officials announced this week that the rink is now open, free of charge, seven days a week from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. However, skating rentals and concessions are still not available due to COVID-19-related restrictions.