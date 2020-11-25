American Legion Post 49 member Valerie McPeak spent Sunday cutting and packing pumpkin and apple pies for Thanksgiving meals prepared for seniors and veterans, as part of the annual Larry Carlson Memorial Senior Thanksgiving Dinner. For this year’s meal, McPeak made 15 homemade pies by herself.
Sons of the American Legion member Dale Sherriff stands next to dozens of Thanksgiving takeout meals prepared Sunday as part of the organization’s annual Larry Carlson Memorial Senior Thanksgiving Dinner. The organization prepared and packed approximately 300 meals this year.
SOUTH HAVEN — For the past 19 years, the South Haven Sons of the American Legion have rolled up their sleeves each November to prepare and serve a hearty Thanksgiving dinner for several hundred local senior citizens and military veterans.
This year’s meal, on Sunday, was no exception – though it was a little different due to pandemic-related restrictions.