Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Jim McCloughan is shown waving to people during the Memorial Day parade in 2017 in South Haven. McCloughan will lead the parade once again this year, marking the 53rd year in a row that he has done so.
SOUTH HAVEN — For more than a half century, Vietnam War veteran Jim McCloughan has led the Memorial Day parade in South Haven.
This year will be no different, but with a slight addition. American Legion Post 49 in South Haven will pay homage to McCloughan by installing a monument in front of South Haven City Hall in his honor for receiving the nation’s highest award for military heroism.