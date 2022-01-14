SOUTH HAVEN — A boiled water advisory issued earlier this week for a portion of the South Haven area has been lifted.
“The South Haven Water & Sewer Authority, in conjunction with the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, has determined it is no longer necessary to use bottled water or boil water before drinking or cooking,” Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter stated Wednesday in a news release. “Appropriate corrective measures have been taken and follow-up sampling has confirmed no Coliform bacteria in the water supply.”