The Chevrolet Suburban that Shontell Newell, 43, died in after being shot Thursday is shown in the Pizza Hut parking lot at the corner of Elkenburg and LaGrange streets in South Haven. He drove east on Elkenburg Street and turned into the Pizza Hut parking lot where the vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a light pole and trees.
