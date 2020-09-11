A sign, located on the South Pier in St. Joseph, warns visitors the dangers of walking along the pier during hazardous weather conditions. The city of South Haven is considering ways to increase the public awareness of such dangers after recent drownings.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Signage on the North Pier in St. Joseph illustrates people who have lost their lives while visiting the pier during rough weather conditions.
SOUTH HAVEN — In the wake of the third drowning death of the season in Lake Michigan off South Haven’s North and South beaches, along with more than a half-dozen water rescues this summer, South Haven officials are considering if there is more they can do to promote the safety of swimmers at municipal beaches during hazardous weather conditions.
“Folks are wondering whether the city needs to take on more duties,” Interim City Manager Kate Hosier said this week, speaking with city council members. “I’ll be bringing that up in successive meetings.”