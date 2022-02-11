220211-HP-outpost-sports1-photo.jpg

Jacquie Lea has bought Outpost Sports in South Haven after working at the store for almost 20 years.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

SOUTH HAVEN — A South Haven store has new ownership with a familiar face.

Owner J.V. Peacock sold the South Haven Outpost Sports location to manager Jacquie Lea, who has worked at the store for almost 20 years – although not continuously.

220211-HP-outpost-sports2-photo.jpg

New owner Jacquie Lea plans to open Outpost Sports, in South Haven, for most of the year offering a variety of rental items including cross-country skis and snowshoes.

