SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven resident Mike Rigozzi was among the group patiently waiting Wednesday to collect groceries from the food pantry at First Congregational Church.
Since inflation led to a spike in grocery and gasoline prices across the region, Rigozzi comes to the South Haven pantry every week.
“I used to come maybe once a month. Now it’s once a week,” he said. “I had food stamps, but I’ve moved a few times and I’m trying to get them back. It’s not an easy process.”
Jess Holt was another patron waiting for groceries.
“Before food prices went up ... we were able to buy produce, fruit, other items. But we live on a fixed income,” Holt said. “It has gotten difficult. I never came to this food pantry before. Now we come twice a month. It’s a big help.”
We Care Community Resources Executive Director Erika Morrison oversees the food pantry at First Congregational Church, along with pantries in Bangor and Covert.
Morrison said the number of patrons has increased significantly.
“A family of four used to be able to get what they needed on $500 a month from food stamps,” she said. “Now, it would take $800 to purchase that same amount. Their income has not gone up, so they have no way of purchasing the groceries.”
It isn’t just area residents on fixed incomes feeling the pinch of higher food prices. The food pantry itself is struggling to keep up with the demand.
“From my understanding, it’s more from costly groceries and food stamps not being increased to compensate,” Morrison said.
We Care’s pantry gives out food three times a week. Last year, volunteer Sue Murphey said they spent more than $60,000 on food – which didn’t include the food and monetary donations.
“We give food to about 1,000 people a month,” said Murphey, who oversees the pantry’s budget. “Before COVID, we used to only give out food to each individual or family once a month. But when COVID hit, we started letting people receive food each week. I hope we don’t have to go back to once a month.”
Murphey said the donations the pantry received last year may fall short in 2023.
She said the pantry doesn’t expect demand to subside with the federal government’s decision to end the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helped families address food insecurity. The supplemental benefits came to a close at the end of February.
“We have seen some new people this month,” Murphey said. “I think we’ll get more, but it’s early in the game at this point.”
To brace for more people, pantry volunteers are doing bargain shopping. Murphey regularly checks online to determine the price of food at Meijer, Walmart and Aldi.
The pantry pays the going rate at grocery stores, receives some soon-to-be-expired produce, meat and bakery products – free of charge from Aldi – and also obtains low-cost food products through Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank in Benton Harbor.
The pantry has also applied for grants over the past two years, Murphey said. We Care’s food pantry program received a grant for $9,600 from Lakeshore Women Who Care. In 2022, the pantry also received a $3,000 contribution from the South Haven Elks Lodge.
Although it has gotten expensive to provide food, the We Care pantry in South Haven manages to provide one to two grocery bags of food to each person. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“We give them a bag of staples – soup, pasta, cereal, beans, bread, rice,” Murphey said. “We also give them produce, meat, margarine, lunch meat, cheese and some extras.”
The pantry hosts four events each year in which a mobile food truck comes to the South Haven church parking lot to provide food to people in need.
“We get about 100 people for each of those events,” Murphey said.
We Care’s pantry wouldn’t be possible without its volunteers, who pack bags for recipients, shop ahead of time at grocery stores and travel to the food bank in Benton Harbor.
“We have volunteers who help who aren’t even from this church,” Murphey said. “This is a sweet organization; a fun group to work with.”
Cathy Siler is among the volunteers who help pack food bags each week.
“We get here in the morning and then we go home and crash and burn,” she quipped.
Although volunteers enjoy what they’re doing, many have expressed concerns about inflation and the elimination of SNAP benefits.
“If donations from last year don’t increase, we’ll be in trouble,” Murphey said.
Anyone interested in donating to We Care’s food pantries at the First Congregational Church in South Haven, Lily of the Valley Church in Covert and Sacred Heart Church in Bangor, can visit www.wecare-inc.org/donate.