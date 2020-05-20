Downtown merchants in South Haven hope to fuel traffic this weekend by hosting sidewalk sales, Friday through Sunday. However, as this photo taken Tuesday afternoon shows, most shoppers will be restricted to window shopping because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order stipulates that non-essential businesses, such as gift shops and clothing boutiques, remain closed to indoor traffic and placement of goods outside for display. Such businesses though can sell merchandise online and / or allow for curbside pickup.
Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium
A poster displayed at Shooting Star Uniques shop in South Haven states “We Will Survive.” Downtown merchants are eager to get back to business as usual.