SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven police are investigating an alleged shooting incident that took place Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to several 911 calls of shots fired in the area of Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Road near a gas station.
In a news release issued Sunday evening, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said both individuals involved are acquaintances and that the incident was of a personal nature. However, Thompson did not release their names pending further investigation and conferring with the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.
No injuries from gunshots were reported Sunday by police, though the news release stated one vehicle may have sustained damage in the incident.
Police stressed there was not a threat to the general public from the incident.
“We do not believe there is any general safety threat to the public,” Thompson stated in the news release.
As of Monday, South Haven police were not releasing further information into the incident.