SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven police are seeking felony charges against the driver of a vehicle that eluded police after an attempted traffic stop.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, Monday evening on I-196 in South Haven for improper plates, according to Police Chief Natalie Thompson.
However, when police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver continued north on I-196, leading police on a pursuit that went into Allegan County and Ottawa County where the driver crashed into a construction sign and embankment near 84th Avenue and I-196 in Zeeland Township.
The patrol vehicle also ran over gravel in the construction area while pursuing the suspect vehicle and crashed. The suspect driver was treated for injuries and released. Both vehicles sustained damage, according to a news release from South Haven police.
As of Tuesday, South Haven police were pursuing felony fleeing and eluding charges against the driver, whose name was not released.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Holland Police Department assisted in the pursuit.