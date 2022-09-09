SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven officials are urging the Michigan Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study at the intersection of Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Street – where more than 100 crashes have occurred over the past decade.
“Staff has received numerous feedback from individuals requesting that the city of South Haven reach out to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) regarding safety concerns at the intersection of Phoenix and Blue Star,” Department of Public Safety Director Bill Hunter told council members Monday. “The problems communicated are the dangers of the intersection when turning left and the speed along the Phoenix corridor.”