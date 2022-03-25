Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Jennifer Brown, left and Katelyn Kenreich pose for a picture Thursday at the ThinkBar Coworking space in South Haven. The two have started Sincerely, K & J, a new luxury pop-up picnics and events company based in South Haven and St. Joseph.
Katelyn Kenreich, left, and Jennifer Brown have started Sincerely, K & J, a new luxury pop-up picnics and events company based in South Haven and St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Jennifer Brown, left and Katelyn Kenreich pose for a picture Thursday at the ThinkBar Coworking space in South Haven. The two have started Sincerely, K & J, a new luxury pop-up picnics and events company based in South Haven and St. Joseph.