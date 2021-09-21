Part of the Ngoswani Maternal and Child Hospital in Ngoswani, Kenya is shown in the photo. Funds from two South Haven service clubs, the Rotary and Black River Lions clubs, have helped in the construction of the hospital.
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven may be thousands of miles from Kenya, but one community there, particularly a rural hospital, is near and dear to the South Haven Rotary Club.
For the past couple of decades, the local club has helped one of its members, Dr. Marty Graber, pursue his dream of providing adequate health care to the community of Negoswani through the development of not only a hospital, but trained health professionals to man it.