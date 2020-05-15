Artist John Suave is one of three artists who are creating sculptures to be placed in downtown South Haven within the next year. Suave’s sculpture, shown above, will be placed in front of Johnny’s Jewelry Store. The other two sculptors who will have works displayed include Patrick McKearnan of South Haven and Lou Rodriguez of Bangor.
SOUTH HAVEN — Five years ago, former South Haven Center for the Arts Director Thea Grigsby envisioned a downtown with a dozen or so outdoor sculptures that people could enjoy viewing.
Her dream is now being realized, with the announcement of three more sculptures to be placed within a year from now in front of three businesses on Phoenix Street – downtown’s main thoroughfare. The additional sculptures will increase the number of downtown Art on the Town sculptures to seven, a fete that pleases Kerry Hagy, the current art center director.