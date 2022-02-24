SOUTH HAVEN — Thanks to refinancing a bond, South Haven Public Schools expects to save taxpayers $268,000 over the next four years.
School officials announced the recent refinancing of the remaining $3.7 million owed on a portion of the original bond issued in 2003. The bond was for the construction of North Shore Elementary School and additions to Lincoln and Maple Grove elementary schools. A portion of the bond issue was refinanced in 2012 when the district took advantage of lower interest rates.